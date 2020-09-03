Dallas, TX – As consumers are more frequently engaging in home improvement projects while homebound during Covid, Daltile’s new “peel-and-stick” mosaics are enjoying strong sales. Daltile’s SimplyStick Mosaix collection empowers homeowners to DIY install beautiful mosaic backsplashes, walls, or feature walls — quickly and easily, with professional looking results.

“In line with our role as the innovation leader in tile and stone, Daltile has taken stone to new heights this year with the launch of our innovative peel-and-stick mosaic offering,” said Carlos Chiu, product manager of natural stone and mosaics, Dal-Tile Corporation. “SimplyStick Mosaix are mosaic tile sheets equipped with peel-and-stick technology for a lasting connection. Installation is two simple steps: peel and stick. No mortar. No grout. So easy anyone can do it. These easy-to-install natural stone mosaic sheets are especially designed for the DIY customer.”

“The SimplyStick Mosaix assortment includes marble, limestone, and glass mosaics featured as brick-joint, straight-stack, and bevel designs,” said Amber Leigh Martinson, director of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “Homeowners now have an exciting way to easily bring the beauty and charm of natural stone into their home. Set up for SimplyStick Mosaix takes mere minutes. A new backsplash can be installed in an hour or two. And, because homeowners don’t have to come back and grout, they can install and enjoy immediately.”

For additional information on SimplyStick Mosaix, visit https://www.daltile.com/product/simplystick-mosaix.