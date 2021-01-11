MILAN, ITALY -- Lapitec recently presented its new website, www.lapitec.com, featuring revamped content and high-impact graphics. Available in four languages (English, Italian, Spanish and German), this intuitive website helps users to discover the product in a simple way, encouraging them to explore the numerous possible applications thanks also to the photographs of projects completed to date.

The website can therefore be used as a working tool, meeting any project requirements; users can carry out advanced searches by type of intended use for example, as well as by shade or finish.

The new website forms part of a wider rebranding process that began in 2019, when Lapitec launched its new logo and corporate identity, updated samples and, as a result, created new communication and marketing materials as well as tools dedicated to industry professionals and the distribution network. This strategy also includes the restyling of the showroom at the company’s headquarters, which is still ongoing, highlighting Lapitec’s desire to define a harmonious physical and digital presence.