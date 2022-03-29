LOS ANGELES, CA -- Walker Zanger, America's most admired luxury brand in tile and slabs, has officially launched a new website. This recent upgrade was designed with the emphasis on better serving their dealer and distributor network, and providing customers with an easy-to-navigate platform to find the perfect product for their project.

The new website, built from the ground up, took almost a year of research, design and development, and is the company's first step towards modernizing its’ sales channels. Now, the new website allows the Walker Zanger team to constantly update its look and feel, and add modern resources, proven essential during the past 24 months.

When creating the new design and user experience (UI), the teams valued the input of clients, partners and internal collaborators. The overall goal was to provide a tool that would be inviting to the eye and work as an efficient, functional tool to support the A&D community, sales team and homeowners.

The revamped website also provides full e-commerce capabilities, allowing customers to order samples or products from the comfort of their homes. The entire operation, other than delivery, is managed internally by the Walker Zanger team. This process ensures that clients have the same level of service online as they would experience in Walker Zanger’s showrooms.

The operation, necessary for a best in class, nation-wide e-commerce service, benefits enormously from Walker Zanger's parent company's core competencies providing know-how, personnel, technical support and market-proven practices.

By stepping into the e-commerce world, Walker Zanger is further expanding its footprint by allowing the brand to serve clients that, in the past, would not have access to its products - either from a physical location limitation, or hours of operation. In addition, this feature ensures that dealers and distributors now have broader access to customers and projects that they otherwise might not be connected to.

"Although we understand that it is impossible to avoid overlapping between our web and physical presence, we know that by not doing so, we would collectively lose more than we would gain. More than virtual point-of-sale, the new website is the single largest support tool to our dealer and distributors across the country." Said: Todd Midas – Mosaic Companies SVP of Sales for Mosaic Companies – Walker Zanger's parent company.

Successfully launched on March 7th of this year the new website has proven that the theory behind its’ development was correct, with orders of samples and products coming from areas where the brand lacks a physical presence. Simultaneously, it has also helped the company to provide better, more accurate, and easier to find technical specs and product information for customers, staff and partners around the US - a true “win-win”.