Artisan Group Launches New Website

AUSTIN, TX – Artisan Group, an elite network of countertop fabrication professionals, announced today that it has launched a new website at Artisan- Counters.com. The new site is focused on providing leads to its existing members, as well as attracting potential new members and vendors.

The new website features a modern design, information about each product category offered by members, a member locator and links to their websites, as well as information on joining the group. New imagery, text, and functionality create a better way to build the Artisan Group network, while effectively delivering its message to the intended audience.

Artisan Group President, Jon Lancto commented, “We’re delighted with the new website and thrilled to share it with the public. A redesign has been long overdue, and this refresh will make it easier for folks to find us online and engage with our group. The website is the first impression most people have of Artisan Group, so we’re excited to put our best foot forward.”

Visit Artisan-Counters.com to experience the new website! About Artisan Group