AUSTIN, TX-- Artisan Group is pleased to welcome a new member to the group. Owned by Michael Howard, Granite Mountain Countertops operates two locations with nearly 30 employees in Bozeman and Billings, Montana.

Granite Mountain Countertops was originally part of a family business that included drywall, painting, tile, remodeling and general contracting and development. Howard bought his father and family out of the granite and tile division in 2013, becoming the sole owner.

The company is a full Park Industries Facility with the exception of a Baca Miter Saw. Howard’s vision is to grow the company to $10-15 million annual revenue in the next three to five years.

“We are simple, small town Christians who are trying to make the world a better place through honest business practices. We’ve created a safe and rewarding culture for our employees and a quality product and service for our customers,” said Howard. “We are excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Artisan Group and feel that we are a great match.”

Artisan Group offers their own brands of premium countertops including: Metro Quartz, Artisan Stone Collection granite and marble, Saratoga Soapstone and Heritage Wood.

“We are strategically growing the group with premier fabricators in key cities,” said Jon Lancto, Artisan Group President. “The Artisan Group brands of stone and wood countertops span the United States and two Canadian provinces. We were the first group of our kind to unite the best countertop fabricators in the business, and have not waivered on our membership requirements. This ensures that homeowners always know they’re getting the best product possible when working with an Artisan Group member.”

Granite Mountain Countertops