AUSTIN, TX --The Artisan Group, a premier network of stone fabricators in North America, welcomes McDermott Top Shop as its newest, and the group’s 30th, member.

Based in Jefferson, WI, McDermott Top Shop has been providing custom countertops in Wisconsin and the surrounding Midwest States since 1995. Their dedicated team provides industry-leading service and innovative countertop solutions that routinely exceed customer expectations.

Jason Brown, Artisan Group executive director, commented, “It’s been amazing to see the group evolve to be the preeminent best practice and buying group for the stone fabrication industry. We will continue to look for not just more members, but the right members to join the group.”

The Artisan Group now counts over 50 shop locations in the U.S. and Canada as part of its network.