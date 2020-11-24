RALEIGH, NC -- Majestic Kitchen & Bath Creations Inc., one of the southeast region’s largest manufacturers and installers of natural and engineered surfaces for the kitchen and bath industry, has announced that Ken Leitch has joined the company as director of multi-family housing relationships. In his new role at Majestic, Leitch will be responsible for expanding the company’s relationships and partnerships across the southeast to meet demand within the growing multi-family housing building industry. He will operate from Charleston, SC, and report to the company’s president and CEO, Scott Byers.

Leitch joins Majestic from Stoneworks Ltd. in Charlotte where he supervised commercial sales for the company’s operations in Charlotte; Naples and Largo, FL; and Newburgh, NY. “Ken brings a solid record of commercial business development to Majestic that will help us expand our relationships and client opportunities in the multi-family market segment,” said Byers. “Construction within the multi-family housing sector continues to grow, and with

Ken’s leadership and skills we see strong opportunities across the southeast U.S. region to meet demand as the professional solution that delivers certainty to multi-family housing builders at a competitive price point.”

Earlier in his career, Leitch held senior level commercial sales and purchasing positions at Surface Products in Cornelius, NC, and at Simonini Group based in Charlotte. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Science & Management from Clemson University. Leitch is a past president of AWI Carolinas.

Since 2017, Majestic has realized year-over-year, double-digit organic growth. It continues

to invest in people, training, technology, equipment and processes under its guiding vision

to be the homebuilding industry’s most dependable professional trade partner in the southeast U.S.

Through eight facilities across the Carolinas, Majestic’s showrooms, production and

distribution operations, and service centers serve the greater metropolitan North Carolina

regions of the Triangle, Charlotte, Triad, Wilmington area, and Myrtle Beach, Charleston and

Greenville, SC, as well as neighboring regions in the southeast U.S.