KAI Announces New Hire Roland Parè as Director of Mechanical Engineering in Atlanta Office

KAI announces the hiring of Roland Parè PE as Director of Mechanical Engineering of its Atlanta office.

As the Director of Mechanical Engineering, Parè is responsible for the overall coordination of mechanical and plumbing drawings and specifications. He also coordinates and works with engineering counterparts in KAI’s Arlington, Texas and St. Louis offices on various projects that the offices may share.

He has 12 years of industry experience, having previously worked as a Consulting Mechanical Engineer for EXP US Services Inc. in Atlanta and as a Consulting Mechanical Engineer for Huseman & Associates in Metairie, Louisiana.

“Roland is a tremendous asset to our engineering department in Atlanta, based on his multiple years of consulting and engineering experience and work with HVAC systems,” said KAI’s Vice President of Architecture & Engineering Operations Larry Pijut, AIA. “He brings an enhanced expertise with a regimented approach to mechanical engineering.”

Parè has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology from the University of Maine and is currently licensed as a Professional Engineer in Georgia and Maine. He is a member of ASHRAE; the American Legion Post 233 out of Loganville, Georgia; the American Legion Riders, and he is a Commander in the Naval Reserves.

When not working, Parè enjoys riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and spending time with his fiancé and their blended family of six children in Monroe, Georgia.