CHICAGO, IL – GI Stone, one of the country’s leading commercial stone fabrication and installation firms, announced Jennifer Gee is joining the company as director of special projects. A fixture in the Chicago construction scene for more than two decades – most recently as project manager of McHugh Construction’s celebrated renovation of the newly opened Ramova Theatre – Gee will oversee GI Stone’s growing body of institutional projects.

“Recruiting somebody with the rarified commercial construction pedigree as Jennifer Gee was nothing short of a coup,” said GI Stone President Sandya Dandamudi. “As a female entrepreneur in a male-dominated industry, it’s been rewarding to invite more women to take a seat at the table, especially when, like Gee, they bring so much to the said table.”

Gee, who holds a Master of Project Management from DeVry University’s Keller Graduate School of Management, cut her teeth as a project manager for several Chicago-based firms before landing at McHugh Construction in 2012. There, she managed a variety of interior renovations, hospitality projects, commercial construction projects and adaptive reuse projects for clients ranging from American Airlines to The Peninsula Chicago.

“I’ve had the pleasure to work with GI Stone numerous times over the years and have always been impressed with their approach and the high quality of their work,” said Gee. “I’ll always be grateful for my time with McHugh, but the time was right for a change, and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them from across the proverbial fence.”

In GI Stone, Gee joins a supplier and subcontractor responsible for the stone procurement, fabrication and/or installation for several high-profile commercial renovation and construction projects in the Chicago area, including Tribune Tower Residences, One Chicago, Cirrus Condominiums, the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago renovation, the hotel portion of St. Regis Chicago, The Row Fulton Market, Salesforce Tower, Fulton Labs at 400 N. Aberdeen, Nobu Hotel Chicago, Circle Park Apartments and Prairie Shores Apartments. This spring, GI Stone will start work on its first Class A apartment building in Nashville, TN, Aspire Midtown, located near Vanderbilt University.