DALTON, GA – World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) is pleased to announce that Leyton has been named an exclusive partner for the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) and will be a special guest during a complimentary, informational webinar on Thursday, May 26th at 2 PM ET (US and Canada).

The Employee Retention Credit (ERC) is a program created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdown, which incentivizes businesses with a refundable tax credit for maintaining their payroll during 2020 and 2021. Qualifying employers can claim up to $26,000 per employee. Employers who took PPP loans may be eligible.

The webinar, "The Employee Retention Credit – How to Maximize the Latest Tax Benefit," will be presented by WFCA CFO Steve Abernathy and Leyton subject matter expert Sara Schlecht. During the presentation, Steve Abernathy will explain the scope of the credit and the partnership between Leyton and the WFCA to assist members in both determining whether they qualify and completing the tedious application process to obtain funding.

The WFCA selected Leyton, a global consultancy group specializing in tax credits, as their ERC's trusted partner because of its dedicated focus on credits and recovery programs, teams of highly trained tax and technical specialists, and a fee structure that is user-friendly for business owners.

“WFCA has always been committed to providing members with resources they need to enhance operations,” said Steve Abernathy, WFCA CFO. “The Employee Retention Tax Credit is one of the best relief programs still available to businesses, but it can be complicated and time-consuming. With this in mind, the WFCA partnered with Leyton to provide members with the help they need to qualify for up to $26,000 per W-2 employee – without the headache.”

The complimentary webinar will start promptly at 2 PM ET and last one hour. Attendees can register at wfca.org/content/profit-matters.