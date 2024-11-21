Listen to the full podcast here: Your browser does not support the audio element.

Safety and Retention

Brian Tartar discusses how GI Stone keeps their employees safe and retains them

Brian Tatar, the Director of Field Operations at GI Stone, discussed his extensive journey and insights into the stone fabrication industry during an interview on the Stone World Podcast.

Innovation and Efficiency in Stone Fabrication

Tatar's key contribution to GI Stone involved a strong emphasis on preemptive planning and safety.

"Our goal is to make sure our installers don't think,” said Tartar. “When they start thinking, that's when we start losing money," Their goal was aiming to reduce errors and enhance safety by meticulously reviewing project details well before installation.

Safety and Employee Retention

Tartar also focused on innovating safety practices beyond traditional methods.

"We've gone from a paver setting machine to almost the window guys,” said Tartar. “We've actually hooked up with them and found suction cups that worked with stone."

The goal was to reduce physical strain on workers. This strategy has positively affected employee retention.

“Everyone that we have, our core guys have been with us for a significant amount of time,” said Tartar. “They have no need to want to go jump ship because they think the grass is greener on the other side,"

Collaborative Approach

His leadership style includes inclusive decision-making, effective for tackling complex installation challenges.

"I'll ask their advice on what they think, which I hope they appreciate,” said Tartar. “I'm not that type to say, 'No, you got to do it this way.'”