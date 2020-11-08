DENVER, CO -- QuickDrain USA, a premier manufacturer of curbless and curbed shower solutions for showers and wet areas, recently announced the launch of the QuickDrain Shower Bench. The ideal complement to QuickDrain’s complete shower solution, the Shower Bench balances the elegant style the company is known for with the universal design and accessibility that is essential to many consumers today.

The QuickDrain Shower Bench builds upon QuickDrain’s commitment to accessible, safe shower design that allows consumers to remain safely and comfortably in their homes. The bench accommodates the ADA standards for height and exceeds ADA weight guidelines of 250 pounds. It is also available in three configurations: a rectangle bench and large or small corner bench options. Custom sizes are also available upon request, ensuring consumers have access to the configuration that best meets their needs for accessibility and aesthetics.

The QuickDrain Shower Bench offers the same ease of use, assembly and installation that consumers have come to expect from QuickDrain. Each bench comes ready to assemble with no framing required, reducing the amount of lumber needed onsite. No mechanical fasteners or anchors are required for installation. Made with 100% recycled, 2-in. rigid PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic foam panels, each QuickDrain Shower Bench installed uses up to 400 recycled water bottles.

The new QuickDrain Shower Bench complements QuickDrain’s existing line of innovative, design-forward shower solutions, including three shower drain product lines, modern drain covers and a tub-to-shower conversion kit.

