CHARLOTTE, NC — In response to the increased demand for outdoor design and living, Caesarstone today introduces a new Hanley Wood University CEU course: “Responding to the Increased Demand for Outdoor Living Spaces with Innovative Outdoor Quartz Surfaces” to train architects, designers, landscapers and other industry professionals on how to use quartz in biophilic designs. It is available for free through Hanley Wood University, the trusted online continuing education powerhouse where thousands of architects, builders, contractors, designers, remodelers and other construction professionals go to fulfill their continuing education and professional training requirements. Additionally, many professional associations – including the American Institute of Architects (AIA), American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), Interior Design Continuing Education Council (IDCEC), Interior Designers of Canada (IDC) and International Interior Designers Association (IIDA) – have approved it for members to receive continuing education credit upon completion.

“The trend towards outdoor living and designing in residential spaces was already on the rise before the COVID pandemic,” said Elizabeth Margles, Vice President of Marketing for Caesarstone North America. “And, as one of the first manufacturers to offer outdoor quartz surfacing products, we recognized the need to teach the industry how and why to use quartz over other materials.”

The course explores why outdoor living spaces have become more popular over the past decade, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, and explores different design considerations for outdoor living spaces while showing how quartz can be used. It evaluates the sustainability properties and design options of outdoor quartz and provides a case study as an example. Upon completion, architects and designers will also understand performance measures, installation and maintenance guidelines for quartz surfaces in outdoor environments.

“As required for all CEUs, the course doesn’t mention the Caesarstone brand or products specifically, but rather addresses how and why professionals can and should use the material in outdoor projects,” Margles added. “What they’ll learn is that it’s perfect for any surface including countertops and backspashes in an outdoor kitchen, outdoor dining furniture, poolside bars, decorative water features and so much more.”

Caesarstone launched its Outdoor Collection in 2020, and it features three colors including:

Clearskies, a smooth concrete grey enlivened by a scattering of various tiny flecks;

Midday, a sandy white surface embellished by warm grey and soft white speckles; and

Palm Shade, a milky white base traversed by graceful charcoal veins.

Like all Caesarstone quartz surfaces, the Outdoor Collection is the ultimate combination of nature and technology: premium, high-quality quartz that is nonporous, durable, flexible, scratch and stain resistant, mold and mildew resistant, and lower maintenance than other natural surface materials. The outdoor collection carries a ten-year warranty and has been extensively tested in high heat, harsh sunlight and temperature variations where its color consistency and product integrity remain intact.

To register and complete the course, visit the Hanley Wood University website.