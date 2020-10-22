Terrado by MSI is an affordable line of manufactured stacked stone in colors and shapes that are on-trend. Like the Rockmount line, TERRADO is designed for precision and efficiency to ensure installations are fast and the final product meets the high aesthetic standards our customers expect. Terrado provides our customers with designs and colors that are not achievable with our current stone panels. Terrado is manufactured to minimize variations color and fitments—this means no sorting or selections needed! Each engineered stone is designed and perfected by the designers at MSI—the largest distributor of stone surfacing products in America.