Terrado Stacked Stones
Beautifully engineered to offer the authentic look and feel of natural stone, Terrado from MSI is the affordable luxury option that brings your sophisticated design to life. In two equally stunning lines, Peninsula with its refined rustic colorways and Copen in larger stones of contemporary shades, Terrado enhances architectural features, fireplace facades, feature walls and more with texture, dimension, and color. This gorgeous manufactured stacked stone collection offers carefully chosen stone sizes to help ensure a fast and easy installation, while its limited lifetime warranty and zero maintenance mean long-term peace of mind.