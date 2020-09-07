EXMORE, VA -- New Ravenna, America’s premier designer and manufacturer of mosaics for both residential and commercial installations, recently introduced the Glazed Basalto™ Fall collection. The collection focuses on New Ravenna’s exclusive Glazed Basalto material, which has been expanded to now include 24 saturated colors. The 13 new colors added to the Glazed Basalto palette include jewel tones, earth tones, silver, 24k gold and a shimmery opalescent effect. In addition to the glazed stone, the collection includes marble, stainless steel, brass and shell.

Glazed Basalto is a natural stone exclusive to New Ravenna in the U.S. and maintains its pigmented color glaze in every iteration. Creative director, Cean Irminger, says about the volcanic stone, “Glazed Basalto™ is more than just a pretty face. It holds onto its brilliant color no matter which finish you apply and can withstand a huge amount of wear and tear without losing its vibrancy. The hand glazing process creates a shifting color palette that gives incredible depth to the material, and the natural geode inclusions catch that glaze and add a wonderful organic, unexpected texture. It is truly the unicorn of the stone world.”

For the Fall collection, New Ravenna’s creative team produced nine new designs and reinterpreted 17 existing designs, giving neutral tone on tone patterns a new dynamic in color. The collection celebrates the full spectrum of colors in the Glazed Basalto™ palette and includes designs inspired by mid-century modern graphics, Arabian Nights, textiles, quilting and nature. All Glazed Basalto™ Fall Collection mosaics can be installed on walls and floors, indoors and outdoors. New Ravenna products are available at New Ravenna showrooms throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Russia and Dubai.