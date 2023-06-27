New Ravenna, America’s premier designer and manufacturer of mosaics for residential and commercial installations, is pleased to introduce the Counterpoint collection, designed by Paul Schatz. The nine classic designs in the collection are handcrafted in Virginia from natural stone and Basalto Orvieto that has been either honed to a soft matte finish or Venetian honed to create a pillowed surface. Each inter-locking geometric design is available in multiple colorways and the mosaic techniques include hand cutting and water-jet. All of the mosaics can be installed on walls and floors, indoors and out.

Inspired by his travels to Portugal, Spain and Morocco, as well as ancient Roman architectural materials, interior designer Paul Schatz, has conceptualized a timeless collection that contrasts symmetry and urban grid patterns with dramatic color and calm neutrals.