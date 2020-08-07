Dallas, TX – As part of Daltile’s ongoing digital and social media outreach, Daltile has partnered with well-known influencers nationwide to create its exciting new “Style Squad”.

“Today’s consumers are heavily influenced by the opinions and projects of influencers, such as designers, bloggers, and HGTV personalities,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “As a marketing-savvy brand, Daltile is leading our industry in utilizing key influencers to reach consumers. Our most recent influencer campaign is the newly-launched Daltile ‘Style Squad’, made up of popular influencers who are fans of Daltile and have used various Daltile products in their own projects. We prominently feature these influencers’ projects on Daltile’s digital and social spaces, underscoring for the consumer that Daltile is a big player in style and design, offering the fashion-driven, on-trend products that consumers want. This type of digital/social presence helps further set our Daltile retailers up for success with our products, by reaching and influencing customers before they even enter retailers’ showrooms.”

For additional information on Daltile’s Style Squad, visit https://www.daltile.com/trend-hub/style-squad.