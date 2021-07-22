DALLAS, TX -- Daltile recently launched custom-designed, digital look books onto its website, making picking the perfect tile even easier for consumers. As a marketing savvy brand, Daltile’s research has shown that most consumers begin their shopping journey seeking a particular “look.” The 10 newly launched Daltile look books put inspirational photography, style descriptions and interior design tips at shoppers’ fingertips, helping them easily peruse the brand’s tile via several different looks: wood, marble, stone, concrete, fabric, metallic and natural stone, as well as slabs, wall tile and mosaic tile. Key to the effectiveness of the digital look books’ presentation is their intentional high-style, fashion-driven, magazine-quality format.

“The design vision for our look books was to present our tile products not only in an easy-to-shop way, but also with the visual inspiration of a fashion magazine,” said Amber Leigh Martinson, senior director of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “Tile is no longer just a utilitarian product used in home building and remodeling, but it is now an important interior design element that helps successfully bring an entire space’s design vision to life. That is why our look books present our products as true fashion inspiration.

“Another way in which each look book gives consumers design ideas is through the generous number of curated flat lays that provide various suggestions on what floor, wall, mosaic, and countertop tiles work nicely together to achieve desired styles,” Martinson added. “Through our new digital look books, we are inspiring shoppers with gorgeous product and room scene photography, giving them specific interior design and fashion tips, and guiding them through the selection process. Shopping for tile is a big purchase, so we want to make the process enjoyable and help ensure that they feel completely satisfied with their final decision.”