DALLAS, TX -- Daltile recently launched its new Emergent collection of porcelain tile that offers the chic look of oxidized metal combined with a concrete visual. This “Made In The USA” product is suitable for floor, wall and countertop applications. It is available nationwide.

“Emergent is a metallic concrete visual, so from a design standpoint it combines the simplicity of concrete’s raw texture with the luxury of a metallic finish,” said Laura Grilli, director of product development for Dal-Tile Corporation. “The uniqueness of the visual is enhanced by a contemporary color palette and a semi-polished shimmering surface, creating a design element that simultaneously adds intimacy and sophistication to a space.”

New Emergent features this weathered metallic look in four attractive metallic color tones, including Aluminum, Pewter, Titanium and Iron. These distressed hues are available in contemporary, large-format tile sizes of 12 x 24, 24 x 24 and 24 x 48 inches. A lappato finish gives the tiles a semi-gloss appearance, enhancing the authenticity of the metallic visual. An on-trend cube mosaic is available in all colors, lending dimension and added intrigue to a space. The coordinating trim package includes cove base and bullnose.

Unlike real oxidized metal that has very definite installation and performance limitations, Emergent offers all of the advantages of porcelain tile, while still providing the svelte visual of weathered, distressed metal. Emergent is waterproof, dentproof, scratch-resistant, stainproof, low maintenance, durable and easily cleaned. As porcelain tile, basic cleaning with warm water and mild soap is sufficient to keep Emergent looking great. For those consumers wanting to use more than just warm water and mild soap to clean, Emergent is easily cleaned with zero restrictions and will not damage from cleaning services.

For more information, visit https://www.daltile.com/product/Emergent.