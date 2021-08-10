DALLAS, TX -- Daltile has announced the launch of its new Elevated Elements program that offers commercial professionals the height of on-trend tile designs in versatile neutrals, perfect for the aesthetic and durability needs of commercial spaces.

"Elevated Elements makes the lives of commercial architects, interior designers, specifiers and builders easier, by offering up a ready-made palette of beautiful neutrals to use in the design of commercial settings,” said Whitney Welch, vice president of commercial sales for Dal-Tile Corporation. “Elevated Elements’ neutrals can easily be mixed and matched to create endless possibilities. This well-thought-out assortment saves time, and time is money in commercial design, letting these professionals move more quickly down the road to completing their projects. These curated series were specifically selected because they are in stock and ready to go today. Daltile’s Elevated Elements have the unmistakable hallmarks of style and fashion, elevating the artistry of a space. These colors, sizes and shapes reflect the level of sophisticated design needed in today’s commercial arena.”

Included in the new Elevated Elements campaign are select tiles from Daltile’s Median, Chord and Astronomy collections. These porcelain tiles come in a range of on-trend neutrals, in all of the right sizes, to bring the look of stone, plaster, cement and limestone to interior spaces -- perfect for floors, walls and countertops. As an added feature of Elevated Elements, certain tiles also include StepWise technology for 50% more slip-resistance than regular tile, making these options great for indoor to outdoor design.

“It was important to wrap this launch in a marketing campaign that accurately reflects the fashionable staple these products encompass,” said Amber Leigh Martinson, senior director of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “The vibe of Elevated Elements’ merchandising, digital and social support is one that proclaims these products are eye-catching, yet sophisticated and an expression of Modern American Luxury.”