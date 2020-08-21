Dallas, TX – One of Daltile’s new Style Squad influencers is living proof for her followers regarding just how fast and easy Daltile’s new RevoTile is to install. Daltile’s most recent social media campaign is the newly-launched “Style Squad”, made up of popular influencers who are fans of Daltile and have used various Daltile products in their own projects. The story that Frills & Drills influencer Lindsay Dean is currently sharing on Instagram, Pinterest, and her blog shows consumers how she single-handedly installed a room of real porcelain tile flooring quickly and easily in her own home, using Daltile’s new revolutionary click-tile product RevoTile. Launched in January of 2020, RevoTile is a patented floating tile floor that does not need mortar, simply clicks together for a lasting connection, and may be grouted immediately. The RevoTile installation process in this influencer’s story demonstrates how DIYers are now able to easily achieve professional looking results and install a porcelain tile floor 2X faster than with traditional tile.

“One of our Style Squad collaborators, Frills & Drills influencer Lindsay Dean, executes her home renovation projects with her own two hands. The visual of this busy mother of two toddlers documenting the ease with which she installed a RevoTile click-tile floor in her home gives consumers a real-life, step-by-step example of just how easy it is for a DIYer to install a RevoTile floor, and how incredible the finished floor looks,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing, Dal-Tile Corporation. “This type of digital/social influencer exposure helps further set our Daltile retailers up for success with our products, by reaching and influencing customers before they even enter retailers’ showrooms.”

