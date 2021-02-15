Dallas, TX – Daltile’s RevoTile was recently honored by Beautiful Kitchens & Baths magazine as one of the “30 Most Innovative Products” for 2021. An annual list developed by magazine editors based on their favorite kitchen and bath design products, RevoTile was selected for its ability “to combine clever function, sophisticated style, and cutting-edge technology” according to the publication.

The Ultimate “DIY-Friendly” Tile

“Innovative RevoTile is unique; there is nothing like it on the market,” said Amber Leigh Martinson, senior director of marketing, Dal-Tile Corporation. “RevoTile installs 2X faster than traditional tile in just three easy steps; so easy anyone can do it. With RevoTile, genuine porcelain tile is now just as fast and easy to install as any floating floor on the market.”

Step 1 Place Place Underlayment, No Mortar Required

Step 2 Click Click Tiles Together

Step 3 Grout Grout Immediately, No Wait Time

“RevoTile is genuine Daltile porcelain tile offered in twenty-six gorgeous marble, wood, stone, and concrete looks,” added Martinson. “This assortment of design-driven styles reflects today’s most popular colors, textures, finishes, and sizes.”