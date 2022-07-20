LOS ANGELES, CA -- Emser Tile, leading designer, marketer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone, was named 21st on Selling Power magazine’s 2022 list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For. This follows last year’s ranking of 24th and 28th in 2020, on the overall list.

“We are thrilled to again be included on Selling Power’s list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For and are incredibly proud of our team for their work in earning this distinction,” said Erika Croy-Brink, chief human resources officer, Emser Tile. “The commitment that our employees have to delivering superior results every day is unparalleled and stands as the power behind this recognition.”

To compile the list, the Selling Power research team analyzed data collected across key areas including company ethos, compensation and benefits, hiring and training, and diversity and inclusion. The team’s methodology is a result of years of research, and Selling Power continues to revise and refine the approach each year. The companies named to the list include a mix of sizes ranging from medium to enterprise, with varying numbers of employees.