Extremely Durable Coating from Rust-Oleum Holds up to Life’s Toughest Moments

VERNON HILLS, IL -- DIYers can now paint any floor in any room with Rust-Oleum HOME. And since you don’t need to strip, sand or prime, it’s easier than ever to transform your outdated floors with beautiful and durable results for a fraction of the cost of replacement.

Rust-Oleum Home is specially formulated to cover a variety of interior surfaces, including ceramic and porcelain tile, hardwood, concrete, laminate, vinyl and linoleum. It’s perfect for bathrooms, kitchens, basements, laundry rooms and more.

“With our extensive color palette, you can create a customized look with color combinations and unique stencil designs and patterns,” said Kerri Schlenker, brand manager at Rust-Oleum. “We’ve made it easy for anyone wanting a fresh new look for floors that’s durable and easy on the budget.”

Rust-Oleum Home works in just two simple steps. The fast drying floor coating offers two tintable base coats. The on-trend color palette includes a variety of neutrals, grays and deep hues that are perfect for creating contrasting designs.

Follow the base coat with either semi-gloss or matte top coats that provide a protective finish for long-lasting, life-tested durability. Each gallon covers up to 400 square feet. Rust-Oleum Home is also available in quarts for smaller projects or an all-in-one kit.

Not sure which color to choose? Check out the interactive color tool here.