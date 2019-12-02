Namibia Collection Brings Coastal African Landscape to Life With Luxurious Textures

Harbor City, CA - Rich in vivid texture, the Namibia collection from Lunada Bay Tile evokes the alluring landscapes of Africa’s South Atlantic coast. The three-dimensional ceramic tiles translate the vistas of rippling dunes, flat clay pans, rocky outcrops, and endless sky into modern forms. The individually sculpted, transformative art pieces engage one’s sense of adventure and rejuvenation, like the discovery of a hidden oasis.

The artisans at Lunada Bay Tile craft each Namibia tile using a special hand-sculpting technique that results in truly one-of-a-kind pieces—no two tiles are the same. The collection comprises four interpretations:

Dunes 3 pc Pattern: Large-format tile pattern of squares and rectangles features the irregular ripples, curves, and peaks of windswept desert sand. The tiles measure 4 x 8”, 8 x 8”, and 8 x 12”, with a varied thickness.

Square Ripples 1.25 x 1.25”: These square tiles offer a similar ripple, along with an uneven thickness, much like the outcroppings of a stone wall.

Round Ripples 1.5”: The dune-like undulation on these round tiles elicit the effect of a worn shell or stone revealed under the windblown sand.

Crescent 2”: These 2” round tiles feature concave forms—an interpretation of the clay pans of the Namibian desert—and combine to form an earthen-yet-modern artistic relief on the wall.

“The incredible landscape of coastal Africa is a feast for the eyes, with an interplay of contrasting textures—from the constant movement of the sand to the time-honed curvature of the clay,” says Feras Irikat, Director of Design and Marketing for Lunada Bay Tile. “Our Namibia collection translates those visuals into contemporary forms that move and shift, like the terrain itself.”

Like the tiles’ texture, Namibia’s color palette of options further reflect their inspiration—White Sand, Dark Silver, and Sunset Bronze.

Namibia tiles can be used for interior wall applications and some exterior use.