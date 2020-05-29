Textured Surfaces Brings Cascade Collection Glass Tiles to Brilliant Life

Cascade Collection glass tiles from Island Stone combine classic shapes with a textured finish to create subtle movement on the surface that mimics water. A dynamic alternative to matte- or gloss-finish glass tile, the custom engineered texture offers a compelling visual that is modern and fresh. The aesthetic is ideal for creating a retreat-like vibe on shower walls, kitchen backsplashes, interior and exterior accent walls, and more.

“Cascade Collection tiles bring texture to everyday life, transforming any space into a dreamy oasis,” said Nigel Eaton, CEO for Island Stone. “The effect is particularly striking in the shower, where the texture mimics water trickling over the glass.”

The tiles come in six nature-inspired colors—Midnight; Mojave; Oceania; Pure Silk; Stratos; Tule. The hues coordinate with Island Stone’s Glass Essentials line, allowing designers to easily mix and match the tiles along the wall and around the room. Three patterns are available: 1” x 2” Straight Set mosaic; 2” x 8” field tile; 6” x 12” field tile.