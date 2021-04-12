WATSONVILLE, CA -- Island Stone’s new Celestial glass tiles are the perfect choice for projects that need an extra bit of sparkle. The tiles offer a subtle metallic bling, with the dimension of the glass infusing extra depth to evoke the feeling of a starry night sky. Because the feature of the tile is in the starry color itself rather than the pattern or texture, it is strikingly modern but not busy; bold yet timeless.

Celestial tiles come in four colors -- Moon Beam, Dusk, Dark Star and Galaxy Blue -- each thoughtfully curated to be easy to work with either as a complementary or contrasting feature. The tiles have a gloss finish.

“The Celestial collection adds just the right amount of sparkle to both the kitchen and the bath, radiating a hint of glimmer without overwhelming small or large spaces,” said Nigel Eaton, CEO for Island Stone. “In the kitchen, the tiles complement the metallic pop of surrounding appliances without dominating the room. The celestial dimension also helps provide a little more depth in small bathrooms while as a subway tile it is also at home in larger bathroom feature walls as the main attraction.”

Celestial glass tiles can be used for dry applications and come in 3 ½- x 12-inch subway tiles.