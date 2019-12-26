Island Stone Tile Collections Bring Outdoor Living Spaces to Life

Watsonville, CA -- As demand for outdoor living spaces continues to grow among both homeowners and homebuyers, designers are challenged to ensure those spaces are just as style-forward as the inside of the home while offering durability and livability amid the elements. Island Stone’s innovative tile collections offer the perfect opportunity to create eye-catching exterior walls, walkways, pool decks, pools, showers, and water features, with looks ranging from classic, natural split-face stone to dimensional or sleek glass mosaics that shimmer in the sun.

It’s no coincidence that Island Stone’s collections are well-suited to outdoor living—the company and its artisans draw inspiration from cool exterior living spaces around the world, from top designers in the US to world-famous Balinese tropical pools and gardens.

“Wanting to spend time outdoors ourselves, we appreciate the different styles and ambience created by different materials and designs,” said Nigel Eaton, CEO of Island Stone. “We have something for every outdoor living aesthetic, from great natural stone options for outdoor walkways and pool surrounds to beautiful contemporary looks for pool spas and unique water features that really stand out from the everyday. Our comprehensive selection of colors ensures a look to suit every mood.”