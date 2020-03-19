A Message from the Natural Stone Institute

Dear Members,

The Natural Stone Institute is still here to serve you in these uncertain times. While some of our staff is working remotely, we remain available by phone and email to address your membership needs and technical questions. Please don’t hesitate to reach out.

Below, we’ve assembled a list of resources that we hope you will find helpful in the coming weeks.

COVID-19 Resource Page. This webpage includes information from OSHA and the CDC, addressing workplace safety, cleaning advice, and general information. A link to our events calendar is also included. We will keep this page updated with new information as it is made available. Click here to access.

Online Training Resources. Although in-person education events are postponed for the time being, we encourage you and your employees to take advantage of resources available in the Natural Stone University. Over 150 courses are available. We also recommend visiting the Natural Stone Academy, which offers 8 CEU courses for architects and designers.

Accreditation Immersion Course. If your company is ready to begin the accreditation process, please plan to join us for a six-month online immersion course starting April 16. Hear from fabricators who have been through the process and network with peers who are also working through the program. Learn more here.

Use Natural Stone. Utilize the articles available on our Use Natural Stone website for your company's marketing efforts or to educate your staff on natural stone. Search the site for articles by stone type, application, or keyword.

We know these are new and uncertain times for everyone. Again, please don’t hesitate to reach out with any concerns, questions, or ideas for ways that the Natural Stone Institute can better serve you during this time.

Stay safe, stay engaged, and we look forward to seeing you in person again soon.

Best Regards,

Jim Hieb, CEO

Natural Stone Institute