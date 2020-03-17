Somertile's message about Covid-19

Supporting our staff



We continue to keep our staff informed and up to date on the best practices surrounding the coronavirus to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy. To help prevent the spread of the virus, we’re requiring that anyone who feels sick to stay home and have implemented flexible time off guidelines and work from home policies. We have also temporarily grounded all employee travel to ensure their health and safety.



Keeping our facilities safe



We’ve always been proud and even recognized for the high standard of cleanliness and safety our facility maintains.

In addition to our rigorous daily cleaning efforts, we’re increasing the time spent cleaning and sanitizing our workplaces, following all guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We’re encouraging our associates to follow everyday preventive actions including washing hands often, disinfecting frequently touched areas/products, and carrying hand sanitizer. * * * In light of this, should we need to reconsider our standard day-to-day operations, we ensure that we will continue to maintain the highest level of commitment to all of our customers, vendors and staff. Currently, we have seen minimal effects to our operating procedures due to the global nature of the virus, and as a result, customers should continue to receive orders as scheduled.



We greatly appreciate your loyalty and will continue to communicate with you all given this situation continues to evolve.



Should you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to our team at 800-963-7652.





Sincerely,



John Merola, Division President