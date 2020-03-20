Message on COVID-19 from ISFA

To our valued ISFA Members,

Just like you, we are monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact on our economy, travel, and daily lives. As an industry leader, we are committed to being good stewards and doing our part to slow the virus and protect the vulnerable, while still bringing you quality education and information.

For the remainder of March and throughout April, in lieu of live events and on-site trainings, we are re-directing our focus and efforts to bring you timely information, best practices, and fresh ideas for ensuring business continuity. We recognize that you are all facing unforeseen challenges, and that a significant amount of uncertainty still lies ahead.

It is our intent to cultivate, aggregate, and deliver education that is relevant to your current needs. To stay up to date, we encourage you to visit our website, and like and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

We are a strong and united industry, and we’ve faced challenges before. We have no doubt that together we can weather the storm once again.

“And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure, whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in. That’s what this storm’s all about.” - haruki murakami