AIA postponing Conference on Architecture 2020

WASHINGTON – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) has made the difficult decision to postpone the AIA Conference on Architecture 2020, which will no longer take place May 14-16 in Los Angeles.

“AIA has been closely monitoring directives from city, county, and state officials, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization throughout this crisis,” said AIA 2020 President Jane Frederick, FAIA. “The health and safety of our members, colleagues, exhibitors and speakers is paramount and we feel compelled to postpone the annual conference to minimize the risk to our valued participants and partners. By making this decision in advance, we also hope to minimize any stress or inconvenience for our participants and partners.”

AIA is currently exploring options to reschedule the event and will update members with details when available.

AIA is issuing refunds to registrants. Complete details can be found on the AIA Conference on Architecture 2020 website.