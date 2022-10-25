WASHINGTON, DC -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has taken over management of the AIA Conference on Architecture tradeshow from Informa. On October 21, 2022, AIA took over all operations of the conference, including exhibit and sponsorship sales.

The AIA Conference on Architecture is the largest and most important conference in the world for the architecture community. AIA is strengthening its strategic alignment of the 2023 conference to build on previous success and create a dynamic experience where AIA members and the AEC community can learn, connect and get inspired to build a better world.

“We thank Informa for its management of the show the last 12 years and for supporting AIA’s strategic vision of the conference, which starts with having complete control of our largest event of the year,” said AIA CEO Lakisha Ann Woods, CAE. “This shift allows AIA to gather additional stakeholders from the built community together and continue to build an exceptional event experience for a broader segment of attendees and exhibitors.”

The newly formed AIA Sales, Events and Exhibitions team will manage conference exhibit and sponsorship sales, conference strategy, planning and execution. The team’s leadership has considerable experience managing some of the largest shows in the country.