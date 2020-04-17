AIA Conference on Architecture 2020 canceled

WASHINGTON – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) will not be rescheduling the AIA Conference on Architecture 2020.

“After carefully monitoring COVID-19 developments, we have determined that we will not be able to reschedule conference given the number of uncertainties we face as a nation in the coming months,” said AIA 2020 President Jane Frederick, FAIA. "We believe this decision is in the best interest of the health and safety of our members, colleagues, exhibitors and speakers and out of consideration for all attendees. At this time, we are focusing all of our efforts on assisting our members through these economic uncertainties and supporting their important work in contributing to the COVID-19 response.”

AIA has issued refunds for registration fees. More information is available on the AIA Conference on Architecture website.