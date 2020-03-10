NSI Solutions Announces New Top Polish Kit for Granite & Quartzite

NSI is excited to announce the release of their new Top Polish Kit for natural granite and quartzite. This kit is the result of several years of collaboration with their friends around the industry and extensive testing by the NSI Team.



This kit contains the exact products NSI currently use in their shop to achieve superior top polish results every time. This kit will allow you to make repairs in all types of natural granite and quartzite counters and achieve a factory finish with the least amount of effort.

The Top Polish Kit – Granite & Quartzite is comprised of NSI Solutions products in partner with other products that are proven to give the best results. The kit is available with a 5/8-11 or M14 threaded snail lock adapter. To see a complete list of contents and to find a stocking distributor visit www.nsisolutions.com.