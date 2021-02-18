Weha Red Cat Turbo granite blades are one of the best granite, Quartz, and Engineered Stone blades for the price.

The Red Cat quartz blades are going to cut fast, sinking into the stone with ease. The simple weight of the grinder is enough to make them cut through granite and quartz stone easily.

With a full 8mm of diamond and tight narrow turbo diamond segments allow clean, fast cuts and a lot of life.

Weha Red Cat Diamond Turbo Blades come with 7/8”-5/8” arbor and 4 Quad Holes for flush cutting using Quad Adapters.

The Red Cat granite turbo blades can be used wet or dry in all materials.

Available in 5" and 6".