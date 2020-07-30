The Weha "Monkey" Pads are 4" Velcro backed Quartz Face,surface polishing pads designed specifically to repair the surface of quartz and engineered stone.

The Weha Monkey Quartz Surface Polishing Pads will blend the texture of the polish to make it match perfectly with the rest of the top.

Outstanding for quartz scratch repair, blending seams, even polishing edges.

The Weha Monkey pads also work incredibly well on repairing marble etch marks and resurfacing marble counters for repair.

The Weha Monkey Quartz repair polishing pads is a diamond sponge system that holds alot of water. This works amazing when doing repair work inside a home where water is limited.

The Weha Monkey pads will also work on granite surfaces as well

How to use the Weha Monkey Quartz Face Polishing Pads:

To remove a scratch out of a quartz surface:

Start with the Weha Trio 3 step pads using a the Weha Aluminum Rigid Back up Pad or the Weha Thin Rigid back up pad. Use all 3 pads, fanning out each grit, using the typical technique used for surface polishing

After Step 3 start with the Weha Monkey Pad 600 grit, then 1000 grit,then 2000 grit using the same fanning pattern. 1200 RPM or less.

After 2000 grit, dry the surface and see if the finish is matched.

If not, continue to the 3000 grit.

Occasionally, depending on the Quartz stone, a 6000 grit may be needed.

If using 7 step diamond polishing pads, bring up to 3000 grit, then start back with the Weha Monkey Pad 600 grit, then 1000 grit,then 2000 grit using the same fanning pattern. 1200 RPM or less.

To remove etch marks out of marble:

Start with the 600g Monkey pad with low rpm, 1800 rpm or less, and work over the area in 30 second increments.

Depending on the marble and gloss, a 1000 grit and 2000 grit maybe necessary

To remove a scratch out of a granite surface:

Start with the Weha Trio 3 step pads using a the Weha Aluminum Rigid Back up Pad or the Weha Thin Rigid back up pad. Use all 3 pads, fanning out each grit, using the typical technique used for surface polishing

After Step 3 start with the Weha Monkey Pad 600 grit, then 1000 grit,then 2000 grit using the same fanning pattern. 1200 RPM or less.

After 1000 grit, dry the surface and see if the finish is matched. If necessary move to the 2,000 and check

If not, continue to the 3000 grit.

Occasionally, depending on the granite or Quartz stone, a 6000 grit may be needed.

If using 7 step diamond polishing pads, bring up to 3000 grit, then start back with the Weha Monkey Pad 600 grit, then 1000 grit,then 2000 grit using the same fanning pattern. 1200 RPM or less.

RPM: 1200 rpm or less. Preferred Rpm 800

Tip: For repairs inside the home, soak the monkey surface polishing pads in water for at least 20 minutes to absorb water. this will provide enough water for surface repair inside the home

Available in 600, 1000, 2000, 3000, and 6000 grit.

5" also available