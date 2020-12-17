The Weha "Monkey" Pads are Velcro backed Quartz Face, surface polishing pads designed specifically to repair the surface of quartz and engineered stone.

The Weha Monkey Quartz Surface Polishing Pads will blend the texture of the polish to make it match perfectly with the rest of the top.

Outstanding for quartz scratch repair, blending seams, even polishing edges.

The Weha Monkey pads also work incredibly well on repairing marble etch marks and resurfacing marble counters for repair.

The Weha Monkey Quartz repair polishing pads is a diamond sponge system that holds a lot of water. This works amazing when doing repair work inside a home where water is limited. TIP: For repairs inside the home, soak the monkey surface polishing pads in water for at least 20 minutes to absorb water. this will provide enough water for surface repair inside the home

The Weha Monkey pads will also work on granite surfaces as well.

Available in 600, 1000, 2000, 3000, 6000, and 10,000 grit.