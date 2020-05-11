Technology Update: NSI Solutions

NSI Solutions has released its new Top Polish Kit for natural granite and quartzite. The kit is the result of several years of collaboration with industry professionals and extensive testing by the NSI team.

The kit contains the exact products the company currently uses in its shop to achieve superior top polish results every time. The kit will allow fabricators to make repairs in all types of natural granite and quartzite counters and achieve a factory finish with the least amount of effort, according to NSI Solutions.

The Top Polish Kit consists of NSI Solutions’ products in partner with other products that are proven to give the best results. The kit is available with a 5/8-11 or M14 threaded snail lock adapter.

In conjunction with the new kit, NSI Solutions has released an unboxing video and a new scratch repair video to help teach its simplified polishing process. To see a complete list of contents and to find a stocking distributor, visit the company’s website.

www.nsisolutions.com