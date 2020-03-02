Stone Services Group and Quote Countertops Partner to Offer Unique Industry Offering

Chicago, IL – Stone Services Group (SSG) is proud to announce that it has partnered with Quote Countertop (Quote) to offer their unmatched consumer-facing technologies. The partnership combines the unique cutting-edge offering of Quote’s 3-D visualizer and instant/online quoting tool with other revenue generating packages in SSG’s portfolio such as the Granite Gold Protection Plan and Hot Sauce up selling software.

The Quote Countertops system targets the 80% of consumers who begin their countertop shopping online by positioning the fabricator as the strongest and best option available. The friendly tool walks the customer through the entire process of selecting materials, estimating dimensions and just as importantly, presents many options to up-sell and generate additional profit. For the customer to get their quote, they must enter verified contact information that is instantly delivered to the fabricator for follow-up and closing.

The vison of SSG has always been to offer the best products available in their respective categories and then combine them into full offerings to allow for maximum value and ease of integration. SSG and its national network of selling professionals was selected by Quote because of their deep industry knowledge, sales and marketing expertise and extensive network. From its inception in 2019, SSG has been building a best-of-the-best alliance of industry software providers to help the countertop industry seamlessly integrate and leverage their value.

“Quote Countertops and their amazing technology greatly enhances and expands our portfolio of software offerings,” says Rich Katzmann, CEO at SSG, “Prior to our partnership with Quote, we were limited to helping fabricators increase revenue only after the customers were obtained, now with Quote, we can also provide the engine that goes out and gets customers.”

“We are very excited about our partnership with SSG as their expertise and complete solution allows Quote to be an even more valuable resource for fabricators,” said Frank Sciarrino, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Quote Countertop. “Rich and his team are able to provide a dedicated resource for both selling and implementing our solutions, we couldn’t be happier with the alliance”

For more information about Stone Services Group, visit stoneservicesgroup.com or call 815-210-1006. For more information about Quote Countertop, visit qoutocountertops.com or call SSG @ 815-210-1006.