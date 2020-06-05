Stone Services Group adds Industry Veteran Dan Lyons to Help Meet Growing Demand for Commercial Install Services

Chicago, IL – Stone Services Group (SSG) is excited to announce the addition of Dan Lyons to its growing workforce. Lyons, President, will utilize his 25 years of experience in commercial construction to lead SSG through this time of growth and into the next phase of its development into a national organization of commercial countertop installers and templators.

SSG had 2 distinct divisions, industry software sales & integration, and commercial services. Calling on his experience as a General Contractor, Lyons will initially focus on the commercial side. SSG offers national resources to template and/or install both solid surface and stone countertops on any size commercial projects, virtually anywhere in the U.S. focusing on hotels, schools, multi-family and hospitals.

The rapid growth and success of this division has allowed SSG to add fulltime resources to better project manage each opportunity and provide the service levels deserved by our fabricator and millwork partners. There is no other provider in the space that offers the expertise and quality of install and communication that SSG provides every day.

“I have known and trusted Dan for many, many years and when I heard he may be available, I jumped at the opportunity to bring him onboard,” says Rich Katzmann, CEO at SSG, “For over 25 years, Dan has lived and breathed in this space. His experience delivering services on-time and of high quality is unmatched.”

“Transitioning into this new role, should be smooth for me and was a no-brainer once I saw the amazing benefit that SSG is providing our industry and the rapid growth they are experiencing,” said Dan Lyons, President at SSG. “As a GC, I have personally seen how a project can go sideways if the countertop installs are late, done improperly or mis- communicated. The relationships with our millwork partners are also a key to success”

For more information about Stone Services Group, visit stoneservicesgroup.com or call 815-210-1006.