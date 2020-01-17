Stone Services Group Adds Granite Gold Countertop Protection Plan

Chicago, IL – Stone Services Group (SSG) is excited to announce that it has partnered with Granite Gold Inc. to market and sell its unique Granite Gold® Countertop Protection Plan. The plan is sold nationally through fabricators and gives consumers the confidence that accidental damage to their countertops will be fixed at no additional cost for a period of five years and is backed by a well-known national brand in Granite Gold®. The advantage to the fabricator, in addition to increased profit, is that all post-sale service calls will be handled by Granite Gold’s customer service and nationwide network of repair professionals, allowing them to focus on new work.

SSG and its national network of selling professionals was selected by Granite Gold, manufacturers of industry-leading stone-care maintenance products available in retail stores nationwide, because of SSG’s deep industry knowledge and connections. Upon the formation of SSG at the end of last year, Granite Gold was targeted by SSG as a partner because of its exclusive position in the market and the unique features of the plan, including the coverage of accidental damage such stains, chips, scratches, etches, seam expansions and more that may negatively affect the consumer’s investment. The product is very inexpensive relative to the cost of the countertop and gives five years state-of-mind protection.

The plan covers granite, quartz, quartzite, marble, limestone, slate, soapstone and travertine countertops in both kitchens and baths. All the fabricator needs to do is collect the payment and fill out a simple online form. Every sale yields a commission to the fabricator.

“We are very excited to be working with Lenny Sciarrino and his team to drive this product into our industry. It just makes so much sense that for $299 , which averages to just less than $5 per month, consumers can feel the security that their investment will look as good at year five as it did when installed.” says Rich Katzmann, partner at SSG, “There is no cost for the fabricator to launch this program and we’ll provide all training and literature. This is big win-win for our industry.”

“We have implemented an aggressive growth plan for the Granite Gold Countertop Protection Plan and strongly feel SSG is the best partner to help achieve it,” said Sciarrino, Granite Gold Inc. president/CEO and co-founder. Our partnership with SSG will help us to continue rolling out the plan nationwide to any size fabricator.”

For more information about Stone Services Group, visit stoneservicesgroup.com or call 815-210-1006. For more information about the Granite Gold Protection Plan, visit granitegoldservices.com or call SSG @ 815-210-1006.