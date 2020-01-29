Stone Services Group Adds StoneApp ERP System to their Portfolio of Best-in-Class Solutions

Chicago, IL, – Stone Services Group (SSG) is proud to announce that it has partnered with StoneGrid, LLC to offer and implement its powerful business software, StoneApp. The partnership combines the marketing and sales strength of SSG with the preeminent enterprise resource planning software company. The strength of the partnership is elevated even higher as both companies come from and solely focus on the stone industry.

The StoneApp system performs every major business task needed for small to large shops to effectively manage their jobs with an interface that is simple to understand and use. No other product in the industry has the features and functionality of this system. It is relatively inexpensive and is used to communicate and manage jobs from customer leads all the way through installation and every function in between. It can replace many current, individual programs that may not be integrated and are limited in scope.

Fabricators need StoneApp for the following reasons: 1) Constant downward pressures on margins require a company to accomplish more with less resources. 2) Constant upward pressures on salaries in order to attract and retain competent workers. 3) The need to stay ahead of the competition with respect to items 1 and 2. Stoneapp allows fabricators to accomplish more in less time and with less resources.

SSG and its national network of selling professionals was selected by StoneGrid because of their deep industry knowledge, countertop fabrication process understanding, and network. From its inception in 2019, SSG has had a strong interest in providing an ERP solution to fabricators and through its research of current offerings, it selected StoneApp. The system provides management of the entire selling and fabrication process through its unique communication hub, mobile app and modules that focus on leads, quotes, orders, scheduling and routing, inventory, purchasing, and fabricating. The open architecture allows the system to exchange data with both industry software packages, such as SpeedDRAW/SpeedLABEL and Slabsmith plus non-industry packages like QuickBooks and Home Depot’s IconX.

“We can’t overstate how impressive the StoneApp software package is and how committed to the industry Raj and his team are,” says Rich Katzmann, managing partner at SSG, “For essentially the same price as other less broad products, this thing does it all. Every function and command in the software was developed with our industry in mind. You can really tell these guys have fabricated thousands of countertops in their lives.”

“Our partnership with SSG is a major step forward in our plan to provide the most comprehensive business management software in our industry and has been so desperately needed,” said Raj Katta, co-founder and director of development at StoneGrid. “Our development and management team all come from the industry, so working with SSG has been a no-brainer and will yield immediate sales growth.”

For more information about Stone Services Group, visit stoneservicesgroup.com or call 815-210-1006. For more information about the StoneApp, visit stonegridusa.com or call SSG @ 815-210-1006. Both companies will be at booth #4083 at the upcoming TISE show.