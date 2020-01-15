Industry startup Stone Services Group directs national rollout of Hot Sauce software system

Chicago, IL – The newly formed Stone Services Group (SSG) is excited to announce its immediate engagement with Ignite Consulting Group (ICG) to sell and market ICG’s industry-specific selling software, Hot Sauce. SSG is a fabricator-focused services company that partners with countertop fabricators to implement new tools and processes that grow sales and increase profits.

SSG was formed when industry experts came together to identify the unique needs of countertop fabricators. SSG is led by Rich Katzmann, former President of Laser Products Industries; Kyle Welker, General Manager of Precision Measuring & Training (PMT); and four other individuals who offering more than 50 years of industry experience in operations, customer service/sales, templating, scheduling, and programming.

ICG, designer and developer of Hot Sauce, the comprehensive, easy-to-use software system that can boost profit immediately, has partnered with SSG to officially launch its revolutionary product. The system is entirely turnkey with pre-set software built for customer interaction and purchase. It also includes more than 50 unique, upsell items collected over the years to immediately add profit. In fact, more than 75 percent of the items in the collection have no cost of goods and generate pure earnings.

“SSG's launch is already at fever pitch,” explains SSG’s Katzmann. “Not only have we launched a much requested and entirely unique business services company in the stone industry, our first client, ICG’s Geoffrey Gran, is a true leader and innovator. We are thrilled to partner with him, and sell and market his Hot Sauce software.”

“The countertop industry can be difficult, and many fabricators are excellent at producing countertops but sometimes struggle with sales, marketing and improving profits,” explains Gran. “Our goal at ICG is to provide simple solutions that provide instant returns for our Customers. SSG has an experience knowledge base of our industry and combines that with strategic thinking and best practices. We know how powerful the Hot Sauce software is and the immediate impact it makes on a company’s bottom line, and SSG will help get the word out to the entire fabrication network.”

For more information about Stone Services Group, visit stoneservicesgroup.com or call 815-210-1006. For more information about Hot Sauce, visit hotsauceyourtops.com or call SSG at 815-210-1006.