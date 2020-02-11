Cambria to introduce 20 new designs to coincide with its 20th anniversary in 2020

LE SUEUR, MN: Cambria, the industry leader of American-made natural quartz surfaces is delighted to announce the launch of one of the most significant design introductions in company history. The 20/20/20/20 launch, featuring 20 groundbreaking new designs, coincides with Cambria’s 20th anniversary and 20th design launch at the beginning of 2020. The new designs officially debuted at the annual Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS).

The 2020 design launch represents one of the most significant design launches in the company’s history in terms of number of designs and use of advanced proprietary technology. This launch features everything from whites to grays and blacks with tones and movements never before accomplished, capturing market demand for today, yet classic enough for the future. All designs are “fabricator friendly,” with random veining resulting in a higher yield making them ideal for larger applications.

“Cambria has always been committed to setting new standards in the stone industry, with breakthrough innovative styles,” said Summer Kath, EVP of Design & Business Development. “The research and development team has grown strong and in our 20th year, we are proud to bring to market 20 new designs that represent years of development. This pack of 20 designs covers the spectrum from whites and grays to blacks.”

Continued Kath, “While answering to the continued strong demand for white backgrounds, we are making strides in the vast organic and bold veining that Cambria can execute. We are providing designs that answer to the wide range of application needs beyond the countertop and large surface areas now featuring stone. We also recognize the emergence of grays and black, combined with Cambria’s innovative, organic veining techniques that create depth and clarity resulting in that perfectly imperfect aesthetic that is not available on the market today.”

As Cambria celebrates its 20th anniversary, a new marketing campaign will be previewed at KBIS inspiring and enabling customers and end users to think differently about their spaces and to be...innovative, driven, bold, and cutting edge, for example, and ultimately revolutionary. For the past 20 years, Cambria has been the leading innovator of natural quartz surfaces — a visionary continuously looking for new ways to reinvent its craft and advance the industry as the manufacturer of the world’s finest natural quartz surfaces. Click here to view the teaser campaign video to Cambria’s 20th anniversary celebration.

All new designs are available in Cambria Matte™ and high gloss finishes along with 19 different edge profile treatments and are available in 2CM and 3CM thicknesses with the exception of Buxton which comes in 1CM, 2CM and 3CM and Brittanicca Block which is available in 1CM and 3CM.