Cosentino Showcases Design and Innovation at CASACOR Miami 2019

Global surfacing leader Cosentino returned as a presenting sponsor of CASACOR Miami 2019 — the most complete architecture, interior and landscaping design exhibition in North America. In its third consecutive year as a sponsor, Cosentino offered both ultra-compact Dekton and Silestone quartz surfaces as a creative medium to reflect the showcase’s theme of sustainability and the urban infrastructure of Miami.

This year, Pininfarina design house and YODEZEEN INC Miami showcased the endless abilities and application of Cosentino in their spaces.

Oasis | By Pininfarina: Collaborating with Cosentino for the second time, design powerhouse Pininfarina showcased the endless uses of ultra-compact surface Dekton in Oasis, a lounge area that explores mindfulness through a global lens with an immersive experience that engages each of the five senses. Within the space, Dekton Natura is featured on the floor and Dekton Kelya appears on the countertops, as well as with Dekton Spectra XGloss on the interactive wall.

YDZN Bar | By YODEZEEN INC Miami: This year, award-winning architectural and interior design studio YODEZEEN INC Miami designed a bar highlighting the beauty of multifunctional use in a singular space: Cooking, relaxing, communicating and even working. Dark colors with touches of natural materials, such as stone and wood with lightboxes and a vertical garden, create a truly authentic yet exclusive experience. Silestone Eternal Noir, used for both the bar countertops and cabinetry cladding, showcases the material’s elegant white and gold veining and its versatility of use.