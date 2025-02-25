Coverings Spokesperson and designer Alena Capra shares current tile trends that will be visible in displays exhibited throughout this year’s show in Orlando, FL

Coverings, North America’s largest global showcase of ceramic tile and natural stone, has revealed the must-see annual tile trends in commemoration of National Tile Day, February 23, 2025. The curated selection of global tile trends for 2025 spotlights a fusion of time-honored craftsmanship and cutting-edge innovation, setting the stage for what is next in ceramic tile and reaffirming its role at the forefront of design and installation.

National Tile Day serves as a valuable platform to highlight the many outstanding qualities of ceramic tile, including its unparalleled sustainability and timeless beauty. The official industry holiday also underscores the diverse benefits of ceramic tile across a broad range of applications, from residential and commercial spaces to hospitality, industrial, and both indoor and outdoor environments.

The top tile trends for 2025 provide an inspiring first-glimpse of the inventive and captivating tile product displays that will be featured at Coverings 2025, scheduled to take place April 29 to May 2, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

The 2025 lineup of groundbreaking tile trends, chosen by Coverings’ three leading sponsors and international tile associations -- Ceramics of Italy/Confindustria Ceramica, Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association of Spain (ASCER)/Tile of Spain and Tile Council of North America (TCNA) -- showcases the most sought-after and stylish designs from the worldwide tile industry.

Coverings spokesperson Alena Capra, owner of Alena Capra Designs and Certified Master Kitchen and Bath Designer, collaborated with the associations to forecast the trends which are expected to dominate tile design and installation decisions throughout the year and beyond.

“The 2025 tile trends highlight ceramic tile’s limitless potential across residential, commercial and hospitality spaces, emphasizing its unmatched versatility, exceptional durability and superior hygiene advantages,” said Capra. “National Tile Day is more than a preview of the latest trends; it is an opportunity to appreciate tile and its countless benefits as a leading environmentally friendly building material.”

Capra will join a panel of industry experts during Coverings 2025 to discuss the year’s top tile trends at the “Global Tile Trends” session, Tuesday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT. The presentation will feature a deep dive into the latest tile styles, supported by stunning visuals of tile in numerous exterior and interior applications.

Coverings 2025 will offer an array of additional trends-related activations, education sessions, panels, presentations and live demonstrations for distributors, retailers, interior designers, architects, contractors, installers, stone fabricators, and other tile and stone professionals. Attendees can learn more by visiting the full program schedule online.

The following 10 tile trends of 2025 are summarized in alphabetical order:





1. Colors of Sand: The world is known for rich colors and calming hues of sand on and near beaches, dunes, deserts, ocean floors and other sites and places. With a warm and often calming palette, the colors of sand are earnest and neutral, portraying the essence of a natural, earthy and eco-friendly environment. So too does ceramic tile in the colors of sand give rise to peaceful, relaxing and eye-catching atmospheres. Sand-inspired tile colors stem from the color wheel’s warmer and lighter side of the brown spectrum, extending from off-white and cream to golden beige, tawny, fulvous and tan. The design and installation options with tile in a range of colors inspired by sand are limitless, as evidenced by nearly infinite product selections seen in widely popular indoor and outdoor applications around the globe.

Photo courtesy of Coverings

2. Discrete Tech: As AI and smart home technology advance, the domestic automation sector is also rapidly growing, with a focus on enhancing quality of life and energy efficiency. Ceramic tile is essential in this evolution, thanks to its non-conductive properties that protect electrical systems while maintaining connectivity. Modern tiles now incorporate features like pressure-sensitive LED lighting and induction cooking, making it easier to blend cutting-edge technology with elegant design.

Photo courtesy of Coverings

3. Holistic Experience: As the integration of technology in residential settings continues to rise, there is a growing desire to incorporate natural elements into built environments. Reflecting on the urgent impacts of climate change on the environment, our connection to nature has become a central focus in architectural and interior design. Ceramics, with their inherent properties and moisture resistance, create an ideal environment for houseplants to thrive without the risk of deterioration. Additionally, advancements in digital technology enable the realistic recreation of organic details, ensuring that both the cladding and greenery in a space provide a rich biophilic experience.

Photo courtesy of Coverings

4. Lines, Lines, Lines: This season, it’s all about lines. Thanks to impressive innovations in 3D technologies, these decorative details – whether it be striped, ribbed, or fluted looks – create dynamic volumes and plays of light and shadow with contrasting materials and colors, adding depth and character into a space, while geometric patterns and bold stripes bring moments of movement and intrigue.

Photo courtesy of Coverings

5.) Mineral Drenching: Color drenching takes a bold turn with the use of gauged porcelain panels. Enveloping entire spaces in the rich tones and textures seen in marble, onyx or travertine creates a seamless and dramatic effect. From floors and walls to countertops and even furniture, the natural beauty and texture of marble-look tile – be it a bold black, grounding green, or luminous white – become the dominant visual elements, transforming the space into an immersive work of art, as luxurious as it is grounding.

Photo courtesy of Coverings





6. Mosaic Artistry: From café entrances to cathedral ceilings, mosaic tiles have long combined beauty and functionality, allowing designers to create personalized patterns and artistic statements. Today, mosaics are having a big (or rather, large-format) resurgence. Porcelain panels with stone looks artfully cut together, either in geometric layouts or flowing organic designs, merge traditional mosaic artistry with modern durability and low maintenance. Whether handcrafted or large format, mosaic styles continue to transform surfaces large and small into captivating focal points.

Photo courtesy of Coverings

7. Re-Human: In an age dominated by AI and algorithms, there is a revived longing for the tactile human experience. As such, tile surfaces are increasingly drawing inspiration from materials like corrugated paper, torn fabric, textile design, and handcrafted wooden textures, while showcasing delicate floral engravings and three-dimensional extruded volumes, working to powerfully bridge the gap between high-tech and hand-made artistry.

Photo courtesy of Coverings

8. Sensorial Design: Interior designers are going beyond the visual spectrum to curate spaces that engage all five senses. Thanks to advancements in digital decorative technology, ceramic manufacturers are now able to perfectly replicate natural textures and patterns, creating tiles with enhanced tactile and visual experiences. Furthermore, many designers are paying closer attention to the sense of smell. As ceramic tiles are naturally free of VOCs, they do not retain odors; rather, they assist with establishing an aromatically pleasing and clean environment.

Photo courtesy of Coverings

9. Veins of Gold: The opulence of marble-look tile is elevated to brilliant new heights with a touch of gold. Creamy stone looks, accentuated by rich golden veining radiate warmth and grandeur, bringing a touch of luxury to any setting. Innovative glaze applications allow for metallic variations that reflect just enough light to strike a balance between dazzling and demure.

Photo courtesy of Coverings

10. Waterworld: Water spurred major inspiration across contemporary ceramic design this season, flooding the scene with color palettes of soft aquas and pastels to deep sea, ethereal hues. Patterns, textures, and fluid, smooth forms reminiscent of sea waves are brought to life through three-dimensional reliefs, traditional brushstrokes, masterful glazing techniques, and distinct shading effects, along with prefabricated ceramic furnishings, including blue washbasins and sanitaryware.

Photo courtesy of Coverings