Stone and tile trends for 2020

Contemporary Stone & Tile Design magazine takes a look at current stone and tile trends for the 2020 year. These new products range from large format porcelain slabs to mosaic tiles. They are also featured in commercial and residential sections.

Turning away from language but perhaps deeper into mathematics, Alison conceived the second product in her collaboration with Artistic Tile, Zephyr, as a deconstruction of the lemniscate — the symbol for infinity. An 8- x 16-inch dimensional tile with a topographical ribbon of golden brass inlaid into an undulating ridge line of carved deep black marble, Zephyr is a show-stopping design with incredible detail and richness, opening up a multitude of design possibilities.

The Bryson Valley by American Olean collection offers an ultra-realistic barn wood visual with authentic hardwood texture. The rich warmth of real wood floors is presented in an 8- x 48-inch porcelain tile, appealing to designers and homeowners who prefer longer and wider planks. Incorporating Reveal Imaging to provide stunning realism and TruEdge technology for tighter grout joints, Bryson Valley is the pinnacle of an authentic wood-look tile.

Caesarstone has launched a brand-new category of outdoor quartz. This is a first for the company. The Solaris Collection offers three colors — Palm Shade, Midday and Clearskies — all of which are UV protected and have been tested in temperatures from 125F to -30F, so they will withstand any climate across the country. Additionally, the product will not fade or crack and the surfaces come with a 10-year warranty.

Cambria, a manufacturer of American-made natural quartz surfaces, has launched 20 groundbreaking new designs to coincide with Cambria’s 20th anniversary and 20th design launch at the beginning of 2020. Graceful and flowing, Clovelly displays a creamy background with copper and brown swooping veins and white lightning-like veins that rise and fall across a surface interspersed with delicately latticed threads and black accents.

The Let It Bee product line from Cooperativa Ceramica d’Imola features curvy patterns that are a throwback to Carnaby Street and the style of Swinging London during the 1970s. Presented in five explosive shades and two variants, Let It Bee transmits a new desire to transgress, combined with the need to set trends. The range is enhanced by a panel depicting a group of faceless silhouettes that merge with vertical bands colored in the same brilliant tones.

Cotto d’Este offers its Blustyle Collection, which extends the idea of living spaces to the outdoors. Tile in this product line are offered in 12 and 20 mm thicknesses. A strong aesthetic value, an immense and original variety of tones – coupled with the extensive modularity of formats – means that the outdoors exudes elegance and versatility, transforming all outdoor areas into living spaces.

Crossville, Inc. has launched the Cursive porcelain wall tile collection, which is suitable for interior walls in commercial and residential settings. This unique product line is notable for its range of eclectic shapes and vibrant color offerings. Tiles are available in 3- x 6- and 3- x 12-inch rectangles, 6-inch squares and triangles, as well as 4-inch circles and 2-inch demilunes. Cursive features nine color options: Iris, Goldenrod, Rose Gold, Ghost, Smoke, Charcoal, Soft Teal, Old Denim and Oxblood. Each hue is interpreted with a handmade appearance and watercolor effect around the edges.

Daltile’s new RevoTile is a game-changer for the residential building industry. It is a revolutionary, patented, porcelain tile floating floor system that installs twice as fast than traditional tile – saving builders time and money. RevoTile installs in just three easy steps, which include placing underlayment – no mortar required, clicking tiles together and grouting immediately – no wait time. RevoTile is a genuine Daltile porcelain tile offered in 26 marble, wood, stone and concrete looks.

Hollywood fuses Old World glamour with contemporary rustic tones for a distinct wood-look tile in Emser Tile’s new Hollywood series. Beige and Oak colorations recall the classic warm look of aged wood, while Blue and Taupe feature cool undertones. The glazed 8- x 47-inch porcelain planks can be installed in a myriad of formats, altered to fit each designer’s individual aesthetic. Install them in a traditional offset pattern to maintain the timeless wood look or in a herringbone compilation to add a touch of modernity.

Marazzi offers the Crogiolo Collection, which a homage to both the authentic beauty of ceramics hand-shaped by craftsmen and the expression of the latest porcelain stoneware process technologies. Featuring the glossiest of glazes, vibrant textures and colors, irregular brush strokes and old-fashioned decorative motifs, the tiles genuinely look handmade but are actually the product of a sophisticated technology. This genetic make-up is shared by all the latest additions to the Crogiolo Collection, with different stylistic inputs but the same narrative strength: D_Segni Blend, Scenario, Lume and Zellige.

Mediterranea has fused these two essential designer colors — basic black and elegant white — in a unique and creative way to create a stunning new porcelain tile collection, Inkwell. Working with these two core colors, Mediterranea has leveraged its Dynamic HD Imaging technology to vividly display black-and-white stone graphics on a 6- x 36-inch porcelain tile. The result is a carefully blended look found only in the rarest of stones — perfect for designer-oriented floors and walls in any commercial or residential setting.

MSI’s Rockmount Stacked Stone Panel Collection includes full-sized 6- x 24-inch panels, as well as smaller 4.5- x 16-inch M-Series Stacked Stone Panels. Both ledger panel lines come in an inspirational array of looks and finishes — refined rustic to contemporary chic, split-faced to 3D honed — in stones such as marble, slate, travertine and quartzite. A natural choice for outdoor applications, these from-the-Earth beauties are equally enchanting indoors. In addition, all Rockmount stacked stone panels are modular in design, which allow for groutless seamless installation.

Nemo Tile+Stone’s new Stellar collection of whitebody wall tiles are available in three different colors: Solid White, Blue and Black. Offered in a glazed finish, these tiles are intricately designed to create a linear pattern. The collection includes five patterns that use simplistic linear curvatures to craft a larger design narrative. Amongst the designs are star, diamond, frame, circle and cross options. The collection is modern in aesthetic, bringing a rich visual palette to residential, commercial and hospitality spaces.

Calacatta Luxe combines striations of dark grays, inky blues, tobacco browns and subtle golds for a mesmerizing vein, contrasting against a bright white background. Capturing the magic and refinement of Italian marble, Calacatta Luxe embodies all the super-resistant, high-performance and ultra-hygienic qualities inherent in all of Neolith’s surfaces. The surface is offered in polished and ultrasoft finishes, in 6 and 12 mm thicknesses and is available in 3,200 mm x 1,600 mm and 3,200 mm x 1,500 mm formats.

Mimicking the natural appearance of oak wood, SomerTile’s Tribeka Hex Brown 8 5/ 8 - x 9 7/ 8 -inch porcelain floor and wall tile emulates rustic beauty with an abstract twist. This hexagon-shaped tile transforms any space into a work of art through triangular patterns that intertwine to create captivating designs reminiscent of Art Deco style. The tiles feature a gentle relief texture, lending warmth and natural realism to surfaces. Also available in gray, this tile offers a one-of-a-kind geometric look.

Biseau by Walker Zanger is inspired by the rich decorative effect of French Art Deco. It combines deep rich colors with an accent of mirrored finish. The back bevel with the mirror finish gives the illusion of dimension on a flat surface, creating a beguiling play of light, color and shapes.

