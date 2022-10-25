EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Coast Tile of Egg Harbor Township, a leader in the tile and flooring industry for the past 45 years, has updated its showroom with the latest shore home tile trends -- completely centered around creativity and individuality.

The largest tile convention in the world, recently held in Bologna, Italy, left no doubt that textures are currently making a significant jump in popularity. Multi-dimension ceramics and edgy natural stones provide a level of character that cannot be matched by any other materials. Geometric custom ceramics are also becoming increasingly popular and add flare to all styles of design. For those with a beach sanctuary concerned about wear and tear, the custom ceramics are the way to add unique beauty sustainably.

“As shore vacation homes continue to migrate into full-time residencies, with an emphasis on having work-from-home offices, we are seeing an influx of designers and homeowners looking for new and exciting materials for their home projects,” said Kyle Eisele, Coast Tile’s head of business development. “We at Coast Tile have spent a lot of time over the last few months bringing in some of these cutting-edge products, ensuring that we can provide everything to make decorating dreams come true.”

The Coast Tile staff is highly skilled and educated on the current trends sweeping the tile and flooring industry. The company offers a free, no-obligation, in-person or virtual design consultations. As a collective team, Coast Tile offers 180 years of experience in helping customers turn their decorating dreams into a reality.